Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Automotive Sector in Decline as Hundreds of Dealerships Close

Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Approximately 200 car dealerships have closed in Russia since the beginning of 2025, Autonews.ru reported Tuesday. 

The closures reflect a sharp decline in consumer demand and the broader impact of a slowing economy. 

The closed dealerships account for about 5% of the nation’s roughly 4,000 dealerships, Alexey Podschekoldin, head of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association, told Autonews.

Podschekoldin added that another 30% of car dealership companies are currently in dire financial straits and may soon be forced to halt operations. 

Russia has seen an influx of new car brands since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. 

In early 2022, there were 60 brands in the market; by June 2025, there were 124, with the overwhelming majority of these new brands coming from China.

However, the increase in brands has not led to higher overall sales. Dmitry Yeregin, deputy head of the Avtostat analytical center, claimed that 601,800 cars were sold in Russia in the first 6 months of 2025, a 28% year-on-year decrease. 

Analysts at Avtostat identified several primary factors for the downturn, including high vehicle prices, the Central Bank’s stricter car loan policies and increased interest rates on loans and deposits.

Until recently, Avtostat analysts forecasted a recovery in sales in the second half of the year, although they have since lowered their predictions. 

Together with the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses, Avtostat projects that 1.25 million passenger cars will be sold in Russia by year’s end, a 20% drop compared to 2024. This figure, once considered a worst-case scenario, is now the baseline.

 The new worst-case forecast anticipates a possible decline to 1.1 million vehicles for the year, signifying a potential 30% contraction of the Russian car market.

Read more about: Economy , Automobiles

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Car Sales Plunge 27.5% Year-on-Year

Over 70% of all new passenger vehicles sold in Russia since the beginning of the year were produced in either 2023 or 2024.
2 Min read

Russian Car Industry 'Survived' 2020 Despite Pandemic

Russia saw new car sales decrease by 9.1% in 2020.

Ruble Crash Sends Car Prices Up 15%

Russians bring forward big ticket purchases, fearful of inflation.

IMF Report: Russia Could Consolidate Up to 12% of GDP in 3 Years

The IMF predicts that the Russian economy will not grow by more than 1.5 percent without structural reforms and because of unfavorable demographics.

According...