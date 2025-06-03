Russian Car Sales Plunge 27.5% Year-on-Year

Hopes for a rebound in Russia’s auto market have faltered as vehicle sales declined sharply in May despite an uptick in the previous month.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles fell by 27.5% year-over-year in May to 98,300 units, according to figures from the Industry and Trade Ministry based on vehicle registration data.

Passenger car sales alone fell 28% from May 2024, totaling just 90,700 vehicles. That marks a continued year-over-year decline following April’s 26% drop — a trend that has held steady through the first five months of the year.

The ministry linked the weak May performance to seasonal factors. But several auto dealers pushed back on that explanation, noting that May typically brings a bump in demand and often outpaces April.

“The situation is significantly worse than April, and worse than last year. We didn’t expect it to be this bad,” a manager at a dealership representing multiple Chinese brands told The Moscow Times' Russian service, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Industry surveys confirm the pessimism. “More than half of dealers report that business is worse than a year ago, though around 15% say they’ve seen some improvement,” one automotive analyst told MT Russian.