Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk City Beach Kills 4, Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone attack killed four people, including a five-year-old boy, in the city of Kursk near the border with Ukraine, regional officials said.

"With deep sorrow, I report that three people died at the scene following the attack on the city beach," Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein initially wrote on Telegram late Tuesday, adding later that seven others were wounded, including the young boy.

Khinshtein accused Ukrainian forces of an "inhumane attack" Tuesday night in which "the enemy deliberately struck a place where civilians were located."

There was no immediate response from authorities in Kyiv.

Khinshtein said early Wednesday in a separate post that a National Guard soldier wounded in the attack "did not survive," saying he had helped people flee the area following reports of the drone attack.

Hours later, the governor said the five-year-old boy died as he was being transported to a hospital in Moscow for treatment. "More than 30% of the child's body was covered in burns, which is an extreme amount for such a small person," Khinshtein wrote.

Another Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Rylsk, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Ukrainian border, wounded two people, according to Khinshtein.

AFP contributed reporting.