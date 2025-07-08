Russian Broadcaster RTVI Starts Airing in Mali

Russian television network RTVI has launched broadcasts in Mali via the country’s largest provider, Malivision, the channel announced on Tuesday.

The move, which extends RTVI’s reach to an estimated 3 million viewers in the African country, is the latest in a broader push by Russian media outlets to expand influence across the African continent.

“The channel’s entry into Mali enhances its position in Africa and will create new prospects for expansion," said Andrei Popov, RTVI’s director of global distribution.

He added that the channel has “plans to deepen cooperation with local operators across the region.”

Since 2022, RTVI has claimed operations in 64 countries and unrecognized territories in Africa, according to CEO Dmitry Suryaninov.

While the channel primarily targets Russian-speaking audiences, its entry into Mali suggests an effort to broaden its messaging.