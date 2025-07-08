FSB Accuses Ex-Independent Media Manager of Treason

Russian law enforcement authorities pressed treason charges against former independent media manager Pavel Andreyev following nationwide police raids on activists and journalists, state media reported Tuesday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB).
Under Russian law, treason carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The FSB did not say whether Andreyev had been taken into custody.
Andreyev led the now-exiled regional news outlet 7x7 from its founding in 2010 until stepping down in June 2022, several months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the time, he said he chose to remain in the country despite mounting pressure on independent media.
The FSB’s Karelia branch accused 7x7 and the Revolt Center, a cultural space in the republic of Komi that Andreyev helped open, of receiving foreign funding, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
Law enforcement authorities said they carried out raids across 12 regions to gather evidence against Andreyev and identify alleged accomplices in the investigation. Several journalists were reportedly detained in the process.
Following the raids, the Revolt Center announced it was suspending operations indefinitely.
A video published by the local news outlet Kominform showed masked FSB agents searching the Revolt Center in Komi’s capital city of Syktyvkar. Items displayed in the video included Canadian and U.S. flags, the business card of the late Polish historian Andrzej Przewoźnik and various currencies, including Russian rubles, U.S. dollars and euros.
The FSB accused Andreyev of organizing projects “aimed at violating Russia’s territorial integrity and constitutional order” and of working with foreign intelligence services for financial gain since 2019.
“For a long time, Andreyev maintained secret contacts with NATO representatives and foreign intelligence-linked organizations conducting subversive activities inside Russia,” the agency said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.