FSB Accuses Ex-Independent Media Manager of Treason

Russian law enforcement authorities pressed treason charges against former independent media manager Pavel Andreyev following nationwide police raids on activists and journalists, state media reported Tuesday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Under Russian law, treason carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The FSB did not say whether Andreyev had been taken into custody.

Andreyev led the now-exiled regional news outlet 7x7 from its founding in 2010 until stepping down in June 2022, several months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the time, he said he chose to remain in the country despite mounting pressure on independent media.

The FSB’s Karelia branch accused 7x7 and the Revolt Center, a cultural space in the republic of Komi that Andreyev helped open, of receiving foreign funding, according to the state-run TASS news agency.