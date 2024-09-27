Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Charges Australian, Romanian Journalists Over Reporting From Kursk

Tatyana Makeyeva / AFP

Russias Federal Security Service (FSB) pressed criminal charges against two Australian journalists and one Romanian journalist for illegally crossing the border into the southwestern Kursk region while on reporting assignments, state media reported Friday.

Authorities in Russia have so far charged 12 foreign journalists over their work in the Kursk region following a surprise incursion by Ukrainian forces on Aug. 6. The journalists and their employers insist that their activities did not violate international law.

The latest charges are aimed at Australian Broadcasting Corporation correspondents Kathryn Diss and Fletcher Yeung, who reported earlier this month from Sudzha, a Ukrainian-held town in the Kursk region. Despite being identified as U.S. citizens by the FSB, both Diss and Yeung are Australian nationals, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Romanian journalist Mircea Barba, a special correspondent for the website HotNews, was also charged after being criticized by pro-war Russian military bloggers for reporting from the Kursk region in late August.

The journalists face charges of “illegally crossing the state border of Russia,” which could result in up to five years in prison if convicted.

Kyiv claims it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the Kursk region, including Sudzha, while Moscow asserts its forces have gradually regained control of the territory during counteroffensive operations.

Read more about: Journalists , Kursk , FSB , Romania , Australia

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Charges Deutsche Welle Journalist Over Kursk Reporting

Russia’s FSB has so far pressed charges against seven foreign journalists who reported from the embroiled Kursk region.
2 Min read

Russia Charges CNN Journalist Over Report From Sudzha

Nick Paton Walsh was charged with “illegally crossing the state border of Russia” after he traveled to the Ukrainian-held town.
1 Min read

Russia’s FSB Says Captured Ukrainian Soldier in Kursk Region

The alleged Ukrainian soldier said his commanders issued shoot-to-kill orders during the recent incursion into Russia.
2 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov

Evan Gershkovich's Arrest Means No Journalist Can Feel Safe in Russia Today

All foreign journalists, and by default all foreign nationals, are now potentially fair game for Putin and the Russian security services.
3 Min read