Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Orders Arrest of CNN Journalist for Kursk Reporting

By AFP
CNN journalist Nick Paton Walsh in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region. Video grab / CNN

A Russian court on Friday ordered the arrest in absentia of CNN journalist Nick Paton Walsh for reporting from Ukrainian-held territory in Russia's Kursk region.

Moscow has launched several criminal proceedings against Western journalists who had produced reports from the Kursk region after Kyiv's surprise August incursion.

It has charged them with illegally crossing the border.

The Leninsky court in the city of Kursk ordered Paton Walsh's arrest, demanding his extradition to Russia.

"The court decided that Nick Paton Walsh be arrested while on Russian territory or upon extradition," the court said in a statement.

Paton Walsh is a British journalist who previously reported for Channel 4 News and The Guardian newspaper in Moscow.

Earlier this week, Russia ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists for reporting from inside the Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces have controlled swathes of Russia's Kursk region since their Aug. 6 incursion.

Russia has banned criticism of its Ukraine offensive.

Read more about: Kursk , Journalists

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Charges Australian, Romanian Journalists Over Reporting From Kursk

Despite being identified as U.S. citizens by the FSB, the charged ABC reporters Kathryn Diss and Fletcher Yeung are Australian nationals.
1 Min read

Russia Charges Deutsche Welle Journalist Over Kursk Reporting

Russia’s FSB has so far pressed charges against seven foreign journalists who reported from the embroiled Kursk region.
2 Min read

Russia Charges CNN Journalist Over Report From Sudzha

Nick Paton Walsh was charged with “illegally crossing the state border of Russia” after he traveled to the Ukrainian-held town.
1 Min read

Russian State TV War Correspondent Survives Drone Attack

Initial reports falsely claimed Yevgeny Poddubny had died, but authorities later confirmed that he had regained consciousness.
1 Min read