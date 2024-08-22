×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Charges CNN Journalist Over Report From Sudzha

CNN journalist Nick Paton Walsh in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region. Video grab / CNN

Russian law enforcement authorities said Thursday that they have filed criminal charges against a CNN reporter and two Ukrainian journalists for illegally crossing the border into Ukrainian-held territory of the Kursk region during a reporting assignment.

“Criminal charges have been filed, and investigations are underway,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told the state-run Interfax news agency.

The journalists charged with “illegally crossing the state border of Russia” include CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian journalists Olesia Borovyk and Diana Butsko, according to the FSB.

If convicted, the charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison. The FSB said the journalists would soon be placed on an international wanted list.

Earlier, Russian authorities pressed charges against two Italian journalists from the broadcaster RAI for filming in the Kursk region town of Sudzha. The town was captured shortly after Ukrainian forces launched their surprise incursion on Aug. 6.

Italy’s ambassador to Moscow was summoned over that report. RAI said its journalists would return to Italy for safety reasons after Russian police opened a criminal investigation into their reporting trip.

Likewise, on Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned a senior U.S. Embassy official in Moscow over what it described as “provocative actions” by American journalists reporting from Ukrainian-held parts of the Kursk region, as well as alleged U.S. mercenary activity on Russian territory.

Read more about: Journalists , FSB , Kursk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘shoot-to-kill’ orders

Russia’s FSB Says Captured Ukrainian Soldier in Kursk Region

The alleged Ukrainian soldier said his commanders issued shoot-to-kill orders during the recent incursion into Russia.
2 Min read
Yevgeny Poddubny

Russian State TV War Correspondent Survives Drone Attack

Initial reports falsely claimed Yevgeny Poddubny had died, but authorities later confirmed that he had regained consciousness.
1 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov

Evan Gershkovich's Arrest Means No Journalist Can Feel Safe in Russia Today

All foreign journalists, and by default all foreign nationals, are now potentially fair game for Putin and the Russian security services.
3 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan

Russia’s Secret Organizations Are Not Secret Anymore. It Seems They Don’t Care

What has become clear is that to expect the Kremlin or its secret services to be embarrassed when they are unmasked is to miscalculate greatly.