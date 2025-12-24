Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Army Recruited 417K Contract Soldiers in 2025, Medvedev Claims

A man fills out a military contract at a Russian military enlistment office. Erik Romanenko / TASS

The Russian military has recruited 417,000 contract soldiers in 2025, former President Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, a government body where he now serves as chairman.

“These solid results were made possible thanks to the patriotism of our citizens who chose to enter military service,” Medvedev said, noting also that around 36,000 people volunteered to enlist this year.

Just weeks ago, Medvedev had reported 400,000 contract soldiers and 34,000 volunteers. The Moscow Times could not independently verify the figures.

The latest numbers represent a decline from 2024, when Medvedev said roughly 450,000 people signed military contracts and 40,000 joined volunteer units.

This year’s decrease in recruitment numbers has coincided with several Russian regions scaling back one-time enlistment bonuses for men signing contracts.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to boost active personnel to 1.5 million by 2026. In August, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said recruitment targets for contract service were “generally being met.”

