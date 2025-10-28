Orenburg Becomes Fifth Russian Region to Cut Military Sign-Up Bonus in October

Russia’s Orenburg region has slashed one-time enlistment bonuses for men signing military contracts to the minimum legal threshold, becoming the fifth region this month to scale back financial incentives for volunteer soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The Orenburg region’s administration reduced the payout from 2 million rubles ($25,000) to 400,000 rubles ($5,000) effective Tuesday, according to a decree published a day earlier.

The decision reverses a January 2025 increase that had doubled the bonus from 1 million rubles to 2 million rubles, which local officials previously said would remain in place through the end of the year.

The new figure matches the minimum level that President Vladimir Putin recommended that regional governments pay new recruits last year. The federal government typically provides a matching payment.

Orenburg joins the Samara region and the republics of Tatarstan, Chuvashia and Mari El in quietly cutting enlistment bonuses to the 400,000-ruble minimum so far in October.