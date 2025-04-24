Ukraine Says It Received 84K Missing Person Requests From Families of Russian Soldiers

The families of 84,658 missing Russian soldiers have filed inquiries with Ukraine about their loved ones since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Thursday.

Vyorstka analyzed data from the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War’s hotline, “I Want to Find,” which was launched in January 2024 and promotes itself as more responsive to Russian military families than Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“Russia still doesn’t have a single agency that deals with prisoners of war, the missing and the dead, as well as support for their families,” said a project staffer identified only by the first name Alexander.

As of April 2025, the hotline had processed more than 58,000 inquiries — around two-thirds of the total submitted. The families of 2,184 Russian soldiers were able to confirm that their relatives had either been captured by Ukrainian forces or killed.