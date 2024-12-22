Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Claims Capture of 2 More East Ukraine Villages

By AFP
A dog reacts as a self-propelled artillery howitzer fires toward Russian positions on the frontline in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Nov. 7, 2024. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/TASS

Russia said Sunday it had captured two more villages in east Ukraine, the latest territorial gains for Moscow's advancing army.

The defense ministry said on Telegram that its troops had "liberated" the villages of Lozova in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Krasnoye — called Sontsivka in Ukraine.

The latter is close to the resource hub of Kurakhove, which Russia has almost encircled and would be a key prize for Moscow's attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Russia has accelerated its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Moscow's army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kyiv struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.

