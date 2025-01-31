Russia’s military is offering recruits in the southern Samara region a record 4 million rubles ($40,600) to join high-risk assault squads in Ukraine, the independent investigative news website Vyorstka reported Friday.

New soldiers are informed of their assignments to these assault groups shortly before deployment, according to the report. Some recruits and their wives cited survival rates as low as two out of 50 soldiers returning from recent attacks.

The amount of training provided varies between two days and two weeks, highlighting the Russian military’s urgent need for frontline reinforcements.

“This 4 million right here is easy money,” one unnamed soldier who traveled to Samara for the one-time payment told Vyorstka. “Of course, they’re going to send us to get slaughtered. Nobody in our country just throws money around.”

The soldier said he submitted a written request to cancel his contract after learning about the deadly nature of the deployment. Vyorstka did not specify whether his request was granted.