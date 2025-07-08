Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Accuses Putin of Talking 'Bulls***' on Ukraine

By Danny Kemp for AFP
Jim Watson / AFP

President Donald Trump accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of talking "bulls***" about Ukraine, saying that the United States would send Kyiv more weapons to defend itself.

Trump's expletive reflected his growing frustration with the Kremlin leader over the grinding war that Moscow launched nearly three and a half years ago.

"We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump told reporters during a televised cabinet meeting at the White House.

"He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

Trump reiterated that he was "very unhappy" with Putin since their phone call last week made no progress on the Ukraine peace deal that the U.S. president has pushed for since returning to power.

Asked about his interest in a bill proposed by the Senate for further sanctions on Russia, Trump said: "I'm looking at it very strongly."

Trump's criticism of Putin came a day after he said he would send more weapons to Ukraine, in a reversal of Washington's announcement last week that it was halting some arms shipments.

The U.S. president, who alarmed Kyiv and Western allies with his pivot toward Putin soon after returning to the White House, confirmed that decision on Tuesday.

"Putin is not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people. So we're sending some defensive weapons and I've approved that," Trump said.

Trump has promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptors — anti-missile systems — to Ukraine, according to U.S. news website Axios.

He also urged Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to push defense contractors to increase production of armaments.

"We have to step them up, Pete, and let them make it at a much higher rate," he said.

'Difficult'

Moscow had no immediate reaction to Trump's strongly-worded comments about Putin — which come just two weeks after he also cursed while talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran.

But the Kremlin said that sending arms to Ukraine only serves to prolong the conflict.

"It is obvious of course that these actions probably do not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying in a briefing.

Ukrainian officials have been left scrambling for clarity following the contradictory announcements from Washington.

Any pause in weapons deliveries poses a serious challenge for Kyiv, which is contending with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the war.

Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has shown little willingness to end the conflict despite pressure from Trump.

Moscow said Monday that its forces captured its first village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region after advancing towards it for months.

The village of Dachne is in an important industrial mining territory that has come under mounting Russian air attacks.

Last month, Moscow said its forces had crossed the border into the Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in its campaign.

Russia also launched a fresh large-scale drone and missile barrage on Monday including on Ukraine's military recruitment centers.

Kyiv said it carried out a drone attack on a Russian ammunition factory in the Moscow region.

Ukraine has so far denied any Russian foothold in Dnipropetrovsk. Ukraine's military said earlier Monday its forces "repelled" attacks in Dnipropetrovsk, including "in the vicinity" of Dachne.

Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea — that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory.

Describing the situation in Dnipropetrovsk as "difficult" for Kyiv's forces, Ukrainian military expert Oleksiy Kopytko said Russia hopes to create some kind of buffer zone in the region.

"Our troops are holding their ground quite steadily," he told AFP.

Read more about: Trump , Putin , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Rubio Says Trump Has Offered No 'Concession' to Putin

The U.S. secretary of state rejected criticism over the administration's Ukraine policy at a Senate hearing.
1 Min read

Putin Pressures Trump to Recognize Annexed Ukrainian Territories – Kommersant

Sources told the newspaper that Russia would "not lay claim to Odesa and other Ukrainian territories" if the U.S. recognizes annexed regions.
2 Min read
News Analysis

Putin Seeks to Prolong Ukraine Peace Talks to His Advantage, Experts Say

Experts agreed that a delay in any agreement would be helpful to Putin, who is set to benefit from further territorial gains. 
4 Min read

Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk With Trump ‘Anytime’ About Ukraine Peace Deal

President-elect Donald Trump has stoked fears in Kyiv that he could force Ukraine to accept peace on terms favorable to Moscow.
1 Min read