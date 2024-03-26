Lukashenko Says Helped Russia Stop Concert Gunmen From Fleeing to Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that he had helped his counterpart Vladimir Putin keep suspected gunmen from entering Belarus after they fled from the scene of the deadly Moscow concert hall attack late last week.

Russian law enforcement agents detained four suspected assailants early Saturday in the western Bryansk region, which is close to Russia’s borders with both Ukraine and Belarus.

Russian officials, including Putin himself, have since claimed the men were caught driving toward Ukraine.

But in comments that go against Moscow’s claims, Lukashenko suggested that the suspects had initially tried to cross into Belarus, where they were met by heightened security measures.

“That’s why they turned around and went toward the Ukrainian-Russian section of the border,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Belta.