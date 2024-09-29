Russian PM to Meet Iranian President in Tehran

Russia announced Sunday that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday.
The announcement came as Russia has condemned Israel's "political murder" of Iran-backed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.
Mishustin will hold talks with Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, the government statement said.
"It is planned to discuss the full range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres," Russia said.
The talks will focus on "carrying out large joint projects in fields involving transport energy, industry and agriculture,” the statement added.
Western governments have accused Iran of supplying both drones and missiles to Moscow for its war on Ukraine, a charge Tehran has repeatedly denied.
Pezeshkian is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next month to attend the BRICS summit.
