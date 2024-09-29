Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian PM to Meet Iranian President in Tehran

By AFP
Iranian President MASOUD PEZESHKIAN arrives in New York City to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Pezeshkian landed in John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York. The president is due to make his speech at the UNGA. (Credit Image: © ) Iranian Presidency via ZUMA Press Wire/TASS

Russia announced Sunday that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday.

The announcement came as Russia has condemned Israel's "political murder" of Iran-backed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Mishustin will hold talks with Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, the government statement said.

"It is planned to discuss the full range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres," Russia said.

The talks will focus on "carrying out large joint projects in fields involving transport energy, industry and agriculture,” the statement added.

Western governments have accused Iran of supplying both drones and missiles to Moscow for its war on Ukraine, a charge Tehran has repeatedly denied.

Pezeshkian is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next month to attend the BRICS summit.

Read more about: Iran , Mishustin , Diplomacy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Iran Summons Russian Envoy Over Statement on Disputed Gulf Islands

Iran's key ally Russia signed a joint declaration with Arab countries which "supported peaceful solutions and initiatives" to resolve the dispute.
1 Min read

Russia Says Roadmap in the Works to Mend Syria-Turkey Ties

Russian mediation would give the Kremlin diplomatic clout amid its international isolation over the offensive in Ukraine.
2 Min read

Russia Hosts Talks with Iran, Syria, Turkey

The talks aimed to normalize ties between Ankara and Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria's civil war in 2011. 
2 Min read

Lukashenko Courts Iran's Raisi in Continuing Diplomatic Push

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told Iran's President "we could be very helpful to each other if we really put our efforts together."

2 Min read