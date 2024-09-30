Support The Moscow Times!
Russian PM Mishustin Arrives in Tehran for Talks With Iranian President

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Iran's Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad in Tehran. Dmitry Astakhov / POOL / TASS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin landed in Tehran on Monday to meet with Iranian President Massed Pezeshkian, the Russian government announced.

The visit comes ahead of a planned meeting between Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Oct. 22-24 BRICS summit in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan.

Mishustin’s trip also follows Western accusations that Iran is supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, as well as reports that Tehran is mediating talks between Russia and Yemen’s Houthi militias on anti-ship cruise missile supplies.

Upon arriving in Tehran on Monday, Mishustin was greeted by Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Pakhnejad, Iranian officials and Russian diplomats, as seen in a video released by the Russian government.

Moscow said the visit would focus on enhancing Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, particularly in transport, energy, industry and agriculture.

Western governments have accused Iran of providing drones and missiles to Russia, allegations Tehran denies while the Kremlin remains noncommittal. The EU has imposed multiple sanctions on Iran for supplying drones used in the Ukraine war.

