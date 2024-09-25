Moscow in Secret Talks to Supply Missiles to Iran-Backed Houthis – Reuters

Moscow has been secretly negotiating the delivery of anti-ship cruise missiles to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militias, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing anonymous Western and regional sources.

“Russia is negotiating with the Houthis for the transfer of [P-800] Yakhont supersonic anti-ship missiles,” a Western intelligence told Reuters.

The talks are reportedly brokered by Iran, though Tehran seeks to avoid direct involvement. A senior U.S. official suggested these negotiations are linked to Western actions in Ukraine, implying Moscow’s interest in supplying the arms stems from potential Western support for Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously threatened to arm other nations with similar weapons if the West provided Ukraine with long-range arms.