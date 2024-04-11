Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Calls on Iran and Israel to Exercise ‘Restraint'

By AFP
Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Moscow on Thursday called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid spiraling tensions in the Middle East.

Tehran has issued fresh threats against Israel over a strike earlier this month that killed two Iranian generals, triggering U.S. President Joe Biden to pledge "iron-clad" support for Israel on Wednesday.

"It is very important for everybody to exercise restraint in order not to destabilize the region, which is already not gifted with stability or predictability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia has previously condemned Israel's conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.

Moscow had traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.

But the Gaza conflict has dented its ties with Israel and it has already been strengthening military and political ties with Iran.

Peskov said Russia had not been approached as a potential mediator between the two arch-rivals.

Read more about: Iran , Israel , Middle East

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

un security council

Russia Says Israel Seeking to ‘Fuel’ Conflict With Syria Strikes

Moscow's UN envoy slammed the "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty at a Security Council meeting.
1 Min read
first remarks

Putin Says U.S. Foreign Policy Failure Behind Israel-Hamas War

“I think many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East,” the Russian leader said.
1 Min read
abducted abroad

Missing Israeli-Russian Academic Held in Iraq – Israeli PM's Office

Elizabeth Tsurkov had visited Iraq "on her Russian passport at her own initiative" to do research for Princeton University, the statement said.
3 Min read
freedom of action

Israel Must Be Allowed to Act Against Iran, Netanyahu Says in Russia

Benjamin Netanyahu visited Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss security coordination in Syria.