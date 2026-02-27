Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Region Auto Repair Shop Kills 1

A Ukrainian drone killed an employee of an auto repair shop and injured three others in the southwestern Kursk region, local authorities said Friday.

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the attack took place in an area around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Khinshtein said a 25-year-old working at an auto repair shop was killed. Another employee and two customers were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones in the skies above the Kursk region between Thursday night and Friday morning. Overall, it reported destroying 95 unmanned aircraft across the country.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, authorities said Friday that a Russian drone strike killed two people at their home in the northeastern Kharkiv region. One other person was injured in the attack.