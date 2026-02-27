Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Region Auto Repair Shop Kills 1

@kurpepel

A Ukrainian drone killed an employee of an auto repair shop and injured three others in the southwestern Kursk region, local authorities said Friday.

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the attack took place in an area around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Khinshtein said a 25-year-old working at an auto repair shop was killed. Another employee and two customers were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones in the skies above the Kursk region between Thursday night and Friday morning. Overall, it reported destroying 95 unmanned aircraft across the country.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, authorities said Friday that a Russian drone strike killed two people at their home in the northeastern Kharkiv region. One other person was injured in the attack.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Kursk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia

Authorities reported the two deaths in the border regions of Belgorod and Kursk, which regularly face attacks from Ukraine.
1 Min read

Elderly Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia, Officials Say

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces downed or intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones over the southwestern Belgorod region.
1 Min read

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

Russian authorities said the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the border village of Popover-Lezhachi.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read