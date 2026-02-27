Irkutsk Rejects Permit to Hold Protest Against Government Restrictions on Telegram

The mayor’s office in the Siberian city of Irkutsk has revoked a permit for a public demonstration against government restrictions on Telegram after earlier saying the gathering could take place, the liberal Yabloko party, which applied for the permit, said in a statement on Friday.

Yabloko said earlier this week that it received a permit to hold a demonstration with up to 300 people this coming Sunday on Konnyi Island, located around 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of the regional capital of Irkutsk.

The mayor’s office in Irkutsk rejected the party’s initial request to hold the demonstration in the center of the city. The location of Konnyi Island was seen as a compromise by city authorities.

However, after the upcoming demonstration “drew significant attention” on social media, the Irkutsk mayor’s office revoked the permit it had given to Yabloko over “public safety” concerns.