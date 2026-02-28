Moscow Urges Russians to Leave Iran, Warning of Regional ‘Catastrophe’

Russia on Saturday condemned United States and Israeli strikes on Iran as a "dangerous adventure" that could spark "catastrophe" in the region.

"Washington and Tel-Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region to the brink of a humanitarian, economic, and — this cannot be ruled out — radiological catastrophe," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The aggressors' intentions are clear and openly declared: to destroy the constitutional order and overthrow the government of a state they find undesirable, which has refused to submit to the diktat of force and hegemonism," it added.

On Saturday morning, the country’s embassy urged Russians to leave Iran if they could, urging those staying behind remain vigilant and not approach military and government facilities. The Russian embassy in Israel also called for Russians in the country to leave.

Russia's air transport authority said on Saturday that commercial flights from Russia to both Iran and Israel had been suspended "until further notice" following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran.