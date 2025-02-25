Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Visits Tehran for Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was visiting Tehran on Tuesday for talks with senior officials, Iranian state media reported.

Lavrov was scheduled to meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, state television said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said their talks would cover "Russian-Iranian relations," as well as "a number of current international issues," including developments in Syria and Yemen and the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

That nuclear deal collapsed after the United States abandoned it during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in office.

Trump reinstated his policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran after returning to the White House last month.