Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Visits Tehran for Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was visiting Tehran on Tuesday for talks with senior officials, Iranian state media reported.
Lavrov was scheduled to meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, state television said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said their talks would cover "Russian-Iranian relations," as well as "a number of current international issues," including developments in Syria and Yemen and the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
That nuclear deal collapsed after the United States abandoned it during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in office.
Trump reinstated his policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran after returning to the White House last month.
Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Iran of supplying Russia with weapons for use in the war — allegations Iran denies.
During a visit to Moscow in January, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a strategic partnership with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin underpinning their economic and military cooperation.
The two governments suffered a major setback in Syria in December when Islamist-led rebels toppled their longtime ally Bashar al-Assad after more than a decade of fighting in which they had both invested heavily.
