Russia-Iran Partnership Treaty ‘Coming Soon,’ Lavrov Says

Vladimir Putin meets with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. Anatoly Medved / brics-russia2024.ru

Russia and Iran will sign a strategic partnership agreement “in the near future,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, as political and military ties between the two countries deepen.

Both under heavy Western sanctions, Russia and Iran have strengthened their ties since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Iran widely believed to be supplying Russia with weapons.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin, who has called Russian-Iranian relations a “priority” for his country, invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement.

“The treaty is being prepared for signing in the near future,” Lavrov said at a Eurasian security summit in Belarus.

“It will affirm both parties’ commitment to closer defense cooperation and collaboration for regional and global peace and security,” Lavrov added in televised remarks.

Last week, Russian lawmakers ratified a similar strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, amid widespread reports that thousands of North Korean troops were sent to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

Western governments have accused Iran of providing drones and missiles to Russia, charges Tehran denies. The EU imposed sanctions on Iran over the suspected supply of drones for the Russian military.

