Russia-Iran Partnership Treaty ‘Coming Soon,’ Lavrov Says

Russia and Iran will sign a strategic partnership agreement “in the near future,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, as political and military ties between the two countries deepen.

Both under heavy Western sanctions, Russia and Iran have strengthened their ties since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Iran widely believed to be supplying Russia with weapons.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin, who has called Russian-Iranian relations a “priority” for his country, invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement.