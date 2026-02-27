Kremlin Rejects Swedish Claim It Launched Drone Near French Aircraft Carrier

The Kremlin said Friday it was "absurd" to suggest that a drone jammed near a French aircraft carrier in Sweden earlier this week was Russian, after Swedish authorities said there was a "strong link" to Moscow.

Stockholm said a Swedish navy vessel spotted and jammed the drone on Wednesday in the Oresund Strait, around 13 kilometers (eight miles) from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, which was there at a stopover on the way to a NATO exercise.

On Thursday, Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson told the broadcaster SVT that the drone "probably" came from Russia, "as there was a Russian military vessel in the immediate vicinity at the time."

When asked about the allegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists it was "quite an absurd statement."

He said the Kremlin had no information about the incident.

NATO's easternmost countries have reported numerous drone sightings in recent months, with some pointing the finger at Russia.