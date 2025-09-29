Swedish PM Says Russia Likely Behind Airport Drones

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday Russia was likely behind mysterious drone flights over several Scandinavian airports ahead of an EU summit in Copenhagen.

Drone sightings across Norway and Denmark in particular since Sept. 22 have prompted the closure of several airports.

Speaking to broadcaster TV4, Kristersson said "the likelihood of this being about Russia wanting to send a message to countries supporting Ukraine is quite high" but stressed that "nobody really, really knows."

He added that "we have confirmation" that drones that entered Polish airspace earlier in September were Russian.

"Everything points to [Russia], but then all countries are cautious about singling out a country if they are not sure. In Poland, we know that's what it was," he said.

Drones were also observed over Danish military sites Saturday night for a second straight day.