Ukrainian Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Southern Russia

Ukrainian drones attacked two oil facilities in southern Russia’s Rostov and Samara regions overnight, Russian and Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.
Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar reported fires at two sites — a pipeline facility and an industrial complex near the village of Sohranovka — following drone attacks late Monday.
Sohranovka is home to a gas pumping station that previously transported Russian gas across Ukraine.
Slyusar said there were no casualties and that the fires were “promptly” extinguished.
Another attack targeted the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region, according to Andriy Kovalenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council's Countering Disinformation Center.
Kovalenko said Ukrainian drones previously struck the Syzran refinery on Feb. 19, forcing a temporary shutdown. The refinery has an annual processing capacity of 8.9 million metric tons.
“Refineries of this scale play an important role in supplying fuel to the Russian army and are a key part of its logistics,” he wrote on Telegram.
Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed that Ukrainian drones struck “an industrial enterprise” in Syzran but said there were no casualties.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 18 drones overnight across six regions, including Rostov and Samara.
Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil depots and refineries, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military. Kyiv views these strikes as retaliation for Moscow’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities and its energy grid.
