Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador After Drones Explode on Its Territory

By AFP
Wreckage of a Russian drone in Moldova. @sandumaiamd / X

Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador on Thursday after Russian drones crashed and exploded on its territory, while neighboring Romania reported a brief violation of its airspace.

Airspace intrusions have become frequent since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow regularly targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure near the borders of both Moldova and Romania.

"Shahed drones violated our airspace, two exploded on our soil, putting Moldovan lives at risk," Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote on X, condemning Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to demand an explanation and "strongly protest these unacceptable actions." Moscow's envoy has been called in over similar incidents in the past.

Moldova's border police reported that "several" drones crossed into its airspace overnight, with two crashing in fields. Later, authorities said additional drone fragments had been found in a third location.

No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Romania's Defense Ministry said radar systems detected "an aerial target that briefly crossed national airspace" near the Ukrainian port of Reni overnight. Officials launched a search for a potential impact site.

Romania, a NATO member, condemned Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, which have repeatedly led to security concerns on the military bloc's eastern flank.

