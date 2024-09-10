U.S. Accuses Iran of Sending Ballistic Missiles to Russia

Iran sent short-range missiles to Russia that are expected to be used against Ukraine within weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday as he announced a joint solidarity trip to Kyiv with his British counterpart.

Blinken, who was visiting London, said Washington and its allies would impose new sanctions on Iran for defying warnings on sending the missiles, including restrictions on the state-owned carrier Iran Air.

He said that dozens of Russian military personnel have trained in Iran using the Fath-360 missile, which has a range of 75 miles (120 kilometers).

"We've warned Iran privately that taking this step would constitute a dramatic escalation," Blinken said at a news conference in London. "Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians."