Russia Hosts Talks with Iran, Syria, Turkey

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday hosted four-way talks aimed at normalizing ties between Ankara and Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria's civil war in 2011.

"Practical steps were discussed in the field of strengthening security in the Syrian Arab Republic and normalizing Syrian-Turkish relations," the Russian Defense Ministry.

Moscow stressed the importance of countering "the fight against all extremist groups in Syria."

Shoigu, who hosted counterparts from Syria, Turkey and Iran, also held a number of bilateral talks.

The Kremlin has sought to mend ties between Damascus and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Successful Kremlin mediation would give President Vladimir Putin diplomatic clout with Russia isolated internationally over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.