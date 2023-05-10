Russia Says Roadmap in the Works to Mend Syria-Turkey Ties

Russia said on Wednesday that a roadmap to normalize ties between Syria and Turkey will be drafted following a meeting of their foreign ministers in Moscow.

Earlier Wednesday the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria held their first official meeting since the start of the Syrian civil war more than a decade ago.

The talks in the Russian capital also involved the top diplomats of Russia and Iran.

The ministers had agreed to task their deputies with putting together a "'roadmap' to advance ties between Turkey and Syria" in coordination with the defense ministers and security services of the four countries, Moscow said in a statement.

"The ministers noted the positive and constructive atmosphere of the exchange of views and agreed to continue high-level contacts," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.