Russia Says Palestinian Leader Abbas 'Postponed' Visit to Moscow

Russia said Friday that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had ‘postponed’ a trip to Moscow that was planned for this month.

Russia – which has working relations with Israel, with Palestinian authorities and with Hamas – has said several times that a visit by Abbas to Moscow was possible without previously giving a date.

Russia's deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov told state media on Friday that a trip planned for November 15 had been moved.

‘It has been postponed. On the request of the Palestinian side,’ he said, cited by Russian news agencies.