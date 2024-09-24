Moscow ‘Extremely Concerned’ Over Deadly Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

The Kremlin said Monday that it was “extremely” concerned over relentless Israeli airstrikes that have killed nearly 500 people and wounded around 1,600 others, as the Russian Embassy in Lebanon urged citizens to leave the country.

“This development is potentially extremely dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, warning of the “widening area of conflict and a complete destabilization of the region.”

“We are extremely worried and concerned. At the moment, it’s very difficult to talk about any possible resolution [to the fighting],” Peskov added.

He also reiterated past accusations against the United States for obstructing peace efforts in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the militant group killed over 1,000 civilians in southern Israel last October.

“A peaceful resolution right now is, in essence, controlled by one country,” Peskov said. “At this time, it’s impossible to speak of any breakthroughs, unfortunately.”