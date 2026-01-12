Russian Orthodox Church Holds Nationwide Anti-Abortion Prayer

The Russian Orthodox Church launched a nationwide prayer service this weekend that urges women against having an abortion, coming amid government efforts to reverse the country’s population decline.

On Sunday, churches in at least 15 regions held the newly sanctioned rite, according to the Kommersant business newspaper. The prayer service, approved last month by the Holy Synod, is described as an “admonition for those intending to destroy an infant in the womb.”

Some prayer services were accompanied by visual displays from anti-abortion organizations, including fetal models sold by a U.S.-based Christian organization, according to the exiled news outlet Mediazona.

A church in Moscow lit 3,000 candles as a tribute to “children killed by abortion.” State Duma lawmaker Tatiana Butskaya attended that service, according to the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti.

A priest in the Novosibirsk region urged women who have had abortions to “dedicate their lives to praying for forgiveness and assisting abandoned children.”