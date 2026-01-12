Support The Moscow Times!
AvtoVAZ Returns to 5-Day Workweek After Sales Slump in 2025

An assembly line for Lada brand vehicles. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Car manufacturer AvtoVAZ has resumed production following the New Year’s break and returned its employees to a five-day workweek after reducing operations last year, the head of the company’s trade union told the Interfax news agency on Monday.

In late September, Russia’s largest automaker cut wages, laid off employees and shortened its work schedule to four days in response to falling sales.

AvtoVAZ had initially expected to return its employees to a five-day workweek this coming March, but CEO Maxim Sokolov in October signaled that a quicker resumption of regular operations could take place as the company sought to clear excess inventory.

Sokolov told trade union representatives last month that the five-day workweek would return starting in January. In Russia, Jan. 1-11 is a federal holiday coinciding with New Year’s.

In 2025, AvtoVAZ reduced production of its Lada brand cars from an original 500,000 vehicles to around 300,000. 

Overall, Lada sales fell 25% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2025, reducing the brand’s market share to 25.1%, according to market research firm Avtostat.

“The market was sluggish in 2025,” Sokolov said in early December.

AvtoVAZ plans to produce around 400,000 vehicles this year.

