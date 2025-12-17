AvtoVAZ Recalls Over 33K Lada Grantas Due to Driveshaft Defect

Automaker AvtoVAZ is recalling more than 33,000 of its Lada Granta because of a potential defect in the driveshaft of the vehicles, the company’s press service told state media on Wednesday.

The recall applies to vehicles sold between June 6 and Dec. 12, 2025, Russia’s standards watchdog Rosstandart said in a recall statement last week, with vehicle identification numbers listed in an accompanying notice.

“The issue concerns a driveshaft component in one of the Lada Granta assemblies, where there is a minimal risk of the connection loosening,” the company’s press service was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

“It is unlikely that this would occur under real-world driving conditions. However, AvtoVAZ has decided to carry out a recall campaign to fully eliminate this possibility,” the automaker added.

AvtoVAZ said the potential defect is linked to a component supplier and that it had already made changes to its production process to address the issue.

It was not immediately clear if there were any reports of accidents or injuries related to the defect.