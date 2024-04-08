Residents of Flood-Struck Russian City Protest Local Government

Residents of Orsk, the Ural Mountains city most impacted by some of Russia’s worst flooding in decades, staged protests against local authorities’ perceived inaction on Monday. Much of Orsk was submerged underwater after the Ural River swelled and burst through a dam embankment on Friday, forcing thousands to evacuate. Russia declared a regionwide state of emergency as water levels continued to rise and threaten the regional capital of Orenburg.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” the crowd of around 100 was heard shouting in the Orsk central square, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti news channel on Telegram. The outlet said the chants were directed at the local administration over low compensation for property damage and the burst dam’s structural deficiencies. Regional prosecutors had warned residents against staging unauthorized meetings in connection with the floods.