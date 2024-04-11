Orenburg Mayor Urges Evacuations as Ural River Nears ‘Critical’ Levels

The southern Russian city of Orenburg is expected to face major flooding in the next 24 hours as water levels in the nearby Ural River continue to rise, local authorities said Thursday, urging residents in impacted areas to evacuate.

“I think [water levels] will peak in Orenburg within a day, followed by a plateau and a decrease,” Orenburg region Governor Denis Pasler told reporters. “All the necessary work is being carried out. Now the focus is on monitoring several points where the most difficult situation is being observed.”

Russia’s Orenburg region has been grappling with its worst flooding in decades, with dozens of cities and towns fully or partially submerged, after a protective dam burst late Friday near the city of Orsk.

In the regional capital of Orenburg, which has a population of about 550,000 people, the river embankment, several neighborhoods and some surrounding settlements have been underwater since late last week.