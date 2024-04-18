At Least 7 People Killed in Russian Floods – IStories

At least seven people have been killed in historic flooding that hit the Ural Mountains cities of Orenburg and Orsk this month, independent media has reported, as authorities denied any casualties.

Orenburg is just starting to emerge from some of its worst flooding in almost a century after the nearby Ural River began swelling in early April and reached nearly 12 meters over the weekend. While water levels in the city of 550,000 are gradually receding, local officials warned that rising waters in the Ural River’s tributaries continue to threaten some Orenburg neighborhoods and nearby settlements.

The investigative news outlet IStories initially reported this week that five people declared missing by their relatives had been found dead.

Two more bodies were found Wednesday in Orsk, according to IStories. The outlet said the victims were an 81-year-old woman with a disability who had refused to evacuate and her 49-year-old son, who were both found at their home.

That brought the reported death toll to six in Orsk and one in Orenburg.