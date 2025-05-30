Russian Tourists Defy a Toxic Black Sea Oil Spill as Summer Season Begins

Every summer, vacationers flock to the beaches of Russia’s Black Sea coast to soak up the sunshine and warm climate that evades much of the rest of the country.

For many, not even one of the worst environmental disasters in Russian history is enough to keep them away.

In late December 2024, two aging oil tankers sank during a storm in the Kerch Strait between the annexed Crimea peninsula and Russia’s Krasnodar region, spilling thousands of tons of mazut, a type of heavy fuel oil.

Since then, local authorities, volunteers and residents have been battling to clean up the fuel, which is toxic, difficult to remove and poses serious threats to marine life and coastal ecosystems.

Beyond the environmental damage to the sea, the spill of 2,400 tons of fuel oil across roughly 50 kilometers of coastline has raised serious concerns about whether it’s safe to vacation at Black Sea resorts.

Russia’s health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said beaches in the Anapa area “remain at risk” following the sinking of the Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 tankers. But despite an ongoing ban on swimming, tourists have been seen enjoying the waters anyway.

For many Russians, the Black Sea coast remains one of the country’s most popular summer holiday destinations. And for local residents, the issue is deeply tied to their livelihoods, as many rely on the tourism high season to make a living.

“It’s just despair,” local resident Katerina Zakharova wrote on the VKontakte social media site. “Many people in our town depend on tourism. What are we supposed to do this year? How do we survive and feed our families?”

"The fear for the environment has already passed, thanks to the volunteers. The sand is clean, and the sea is full of fish and dolphins,” Zakharova said. “Some people are clearly after billions in emergency cleanup funds and couldn’t care less about tourism this year. Meanwhile, others are simply trying to figure out how to survive in this situation.”

Demand for summer trips to Anapa dropped by 60-65% in early March 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to one tourism company. In addition, around 20% of bookings made during early-bird promotions were canceled.

However, not everyone appears to be deterred by the pollution. Footage posted on social media this month shows children and adults sunbathing on Anapa’s beaches and swimming in the sea, with black globs of mazut occasionally visible in the water nearby.