Russia’s Central Bank Offers Liquidity Lifeline to Banks as Markets Crash

Russia’s Central Bank on Tuesday loosened its capital requirements for Russian financial institutions amid extreme market volatility following Moscow’s decision to recognize separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s financial markets have plunged over the past two days with stocks down by as much as 20% and the ruble having slid past the symbolic level of 80 against the U.S. dollar.

Amid the turmoil, the regulator said Tuesday it will give banks flexibility over how they account for government bonds and other assets on their balance sheets to avoid the need for possible multi-million dollar fundraising to fill the holes left by cratering prices.

Financial institutions will be permitted to calculate their debt-to-capital ratios using asset prices from last week, the bank said, citing “increased volatility” in the aftermath of the Kremlin’s dramatic move to recognize Eastern Ukraine’s breakaway republics and send in troops. The rules will be in force until Oct. 1, and banks will be able to fix prices at Feb. 18 levels.

The Central Bank will also allow financial institutions to use the foreign exchange rate from that day for the purpose of calculating mandatory ratios.