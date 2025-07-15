Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Parliament Approves Return of State-Backed Microlenders to Mortgage Market

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Tuesday passed a bill allowing state-owned microfinance organizations to issue mortgage loans under regional housing programs, reversing a recent ban that sparked backlash from local officials.

Lawmakers had removed more than 30 microfinance organizations from the list of 47 authorized mortgage lenders in May 2024 to limit lending outside the Central Bank’s oversight. But regional authorities warned the move would block access to preferential mortgages for low-income borrowers.

Under the new legislation, each region can designate one state-backed microfinance organization to issue mortgages, subject to strict oversight by the Central Bank. The regulator will set additional requirements and maintain a list of approved lenders on its website.

The bill, introduced by a group of senators in July 2024, passed its second and third readings Tuesday and now heads to the upper-house Federation Council for approval.

If signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the changes will take effect 90 days later.

Read more about: State Duma , Business

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Yandex Co-Founder Volozh's Dutch Tech Firm Unveils Second Supercomputer

Nebius called ISEG2 “the most powerful commercially available system in Europe.”
2 Min read

St. Petersburg Economic Forum to Feature U.S.-Russia Business Panel

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Robert Agee, will moderate the panel discussion, according to the forum’s organizers.
2 Min read

Dozens of Russian Companies Suspend Dividend Payments Amid Economic Uncertainty

High interest rates, reduced revenue and sanctions pressure are taking their toll on some of Russia's largest firms.
2 Min read

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.