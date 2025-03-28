Ukraine Peace Talks May Drag Into 2026, Russian Negotiator Warns

Talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia earlier this week failed to produce any major breakthroughs in Ukraine peace negotiations and may drag on into next year, Russian negotiator Grigory Karasin said Friday.

Monday’s 12-hour discussions in Riyadh “haven’t led to any radical breakthrough yet, but the opportunities are there,” Karasin told the state-run broadcaster Rossiya 24.

“It would have been naive to expect any breakthroughs,” said Karasin, a former diplomat and current senator in the upper-house Federation Council.

The discussions covered safe navigation in the Black Sea and potential restoration of access for some Russian banks to the SWIFT international payments system, he added.