Rubio Says It’s Too Early for Higher-Level Talks With Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that it would be premature to expect higher-level talks between Russian and U.S. officials as Washington assesses Moscow's response to its efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"I think you have to make more progress on a technical level," Rubio told reporters. "There's a lot of work to be done with both sides, particularly with the Russian side, which we haven't talked to for years."

When asked how long it would take to make that progress, Rubio said: "I just can't put a timeframe on that because it doesn't depend on us."

The secretary of state said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would hold consultations to discuss the outcome of recent meetings in Saudi Arabia with Russian and Ukrainian officials.