Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Slams U.S. Supply of Depleted Uranium Rounds to Kyiv

By AFP
A U.S.-made M1A1 Abrams Tank firing ammunition. U.S. Marine Corps (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Kremlin on Thursday denounced U.S. plans to provide depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine, saying Washington would be responsible for any negative lingering impact of the munitions' use.

Depleted uranium munitions are controversial due to their association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects in areas where they were used in past conflicts, though they have not been definitively proven to have caused such issues.

The Pentagon announced this week it would provide Ukraine with the rounds as part of a $1 billion aid package that coincided with an unannounced visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This is very bad news," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The use of these shells has resulted in a galloping increase in the number of cancer patients ... The same situation will inevitably await those Ukrainian territories where they will be used."

"Responsibility will lie with the U.S.," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that he would deploy depleted uranium ammunition if Ukraine received the arms.

Ukraine, which has been asking for more Western help, launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western weapons.

Peskov also criticized Blinken's announcement that the U.S. would give Ukraine $5.4 million in forfeited oligarch assets to support veterans as part of the package.

"We consider all cases related to the seizure and other withholding of any funds related to state property or private property of the Russian Federation to be illegal," Peskov said.

"One way or another they will lead to legal proceedings."

Read more about: Ukraine war , United States , Kremlin

Read more

new accusations

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Attempted Drone Strike on Putin Residence

The White House responded by saying it "had nothing to do" with the attack.
2 Min read
skeptical view

Moscow Says U.S. Leaks May Be Intended to 'Deceive' Russia

The breach includes classified information about Ukraine's fight against Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of U.S. allies.
2 Min read
izyum atrocities

Kremlin Denies Mass Grave ‘Lie’ in Recaptured Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say nearly all of the exhumed bodies in around 450 graves uncovered near Izyum showed signs of violent death.
Stay In Your Lane

Kremlin Says U.S. Should Focus on Texas Instead of Nord Stream 2

The Biden administration is reportedly considering new sanctions on the controversial pipeline.