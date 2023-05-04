Kremlin Blames U.S. for Attempted Drone Strike on Putin Residence

The United States was behind Ukraine's decision to strike President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin with drones, his spokesman said Thursday.

Russia’s presidential press service said two Ukrainian drones had attempted to strike Putin’s residence in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Kremlin called the incident a “terrorist act” and vowed to retaliate as it sees fit.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow believes “decisions on such terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington.”

“We know that often it isn’t even Kyiv that determines the targets, but Washington,” Peskov said during a daily briefing.

“It’s very important that Washington understands that we know this and understands how dangerous such direct involvement in the conflict is.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied claims that Kyiv had attempted to assassinate Putin.