Putin Floats UN-Backed Transitional Government in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said late Thursday that Russian forces have a "strategic initiative" on the front line in Ukraine and floated the idea of establishing a "transitional" government in Kyiv under the auspices of the United Nations.

"Along the entire front line, our forces have the strategic initiative," Putin said during a visit to the northern city of Murmansk. "There are reasons to believe that we will finish them off," he added, referring to Ukrainian forces.

"The Ukrainian people themselves should understand what is happening," the Russian leader said.

Putin also floated the idea of a UN-backed transitional government in Ukraine.

"We could, of course, discuss with the United States, even with European countries, and of course with our partners and friends, under the auspices of the UN, the possibility of establishing a transitional administration in Ukraine," he said.