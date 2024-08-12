Putin Orders Military to 'Dislodge' Ukrainian Forces as 120K Flee Border Area

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his army to "dislodge" Ukrainian troops who stormed over the border last week, as authorities in the Kursk region said over 120,000 people have been displaced due to the fighting.

Kyiv launched a surprise offensive into southwestern Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, capturing over two dozen settlements in the most significant cross-border attack on Russian soil since World War II.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Putin told a televised meeting with government officials.

"The main task is, of course, for the defense ministry to dislodge the enemy from our territories," he said.