Putin Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Strike Kursk Nuclear Plant

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the Ukrainian military of trying to strike a major nuclear power plant in southwestern Russia’s embroiled Kursk region.
“Today, the enemy tried to attack a nuclear power station,” Putin said during a government meeting, referring to the Kursk plant.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed. They’ve promised to send specialists to assess the situation,” he said. “I hope they will follow through.”
Acting Kursk region Governor Aleksei Smirnov assured Putin that the situation at the plant was “stable and under control,” adding that First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko and employees of Russia’s atomic agency visited the facility on Thursday.
Earlier, a spokesperson for the UN nuclear agency said its head, Rafael Grossi, would visit the Kursk plant next week, more than two weeks after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in the region.
Grossi previously said he was “personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries” and would “continue to update the international community as appropriate.”
According to the IAEA, the Kursk nuclear plant has six units: two shut down, two fully operational, and two under construction.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.