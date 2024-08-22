UN Nuclear Agency Head to Visit Kursk Nuclear Plant Next Week

UN nuclear agency head Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant next week, an agency spokesperson said Thursday, more than two weeks after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in the region.

"We can confirm [it's planned for] next week," a spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said without providing further details.

On Aug. 9, the UN nuclear agency urged Moscow and Kyiv to exercise "maximum restraint" so as to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences" as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces inched closer to the power plant.

Grossi said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries" and would "continue to update the international community as appropriate."

According to the IAEA, the power plant has six units — two in shutdown, two fully operational and two under construction.